Flipkart Health+ rolls out a pan-India campaign ‘Laughter is the best medicine’

Flipkart Health+ has launched a pan-India advertising campaign ‘Laughter is the best medicine’. The campaign aims to establish the value that the Flipkart Health+ app will bring forward through an array of available options in medicines while introducing the viewers to the benefits they can avail while choosing to buy from the Flipkart Health+ app. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign delves upon the thought of how ‘Laughter is the best medicine’ but for all other medicines, Flipkart Health+ is the right destination. The campaign sees the ‘kidults’ and builds on their conversations to bring forward the features of the Flipkart Health+ app. The narrative of the film highlights the brand propositions of trust, value, convenience, and choice.

For Dhruvish Thakkar, senior director, head, marketing and revenue, Flipkart Health+, consumers face difficulties in procuring authentic medicines for chronic diseases in emerging markets across the country, as per research. “With Flipkart Health+, consumers can avail high-quality affordable products across 20,000 pin codes. Our campaign is focused on delivering this message in the style of humour inspired from our homegrown brand – Flipkart. Flipkart’s kidults format has been very popular with the audience, and we felt it was the best way to bring out our message too through this campaign. The app will aim to address all the concerns of individual patients and scale-up the easy access of medicines for acute and chronic diseases especially in markets that are underserved,” he stated.

The campaign includes two digital ad films where the first one is focused on the eastern region market targeting Bengali audience, the second one features a narrative for the pan India market. The campaign focuses on highlighting how the app will simplify the problem of low access to authentic medicines across India.

When it comes to health, laughter is indeed the best medicine, Sonali Khanna, executive director and head, Lowe Lintas, South, said. “Our kidults campaign for Flipkart won over the target audience with its tongue in cheek humour, and broke the mould by connecting with its audience. We believe the kidults approach is just the right balance of fun and facts to get people to prioritise their health,” she added.

For Sowmya Iyer, DViO Digital, alongside the technology backed and user-friendly interface of the Flipkart Health+ app, the ad film series will elevate the brand proposition among its target audience across geographies. “The creative team has essentially captured the local sentiment around medicine buying for acute and chronic diseases through these films which will be further amplified across our social media platforms by creating engagement, raising awareness of the Flipkart Health+ app and creating brand recall in the months ahead,” she highlighted.

