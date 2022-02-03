Flipkart Grocery rolls out a new campaign ‘Aapki pasand pe super bachat’

The campaign has been launched across television, digital media channels and the Flipkart app

As e-grocery continues to gain momentum in the country, e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the launch of its latest digital campaign for Flipkart Grocery. With this latest campaign titled ‘Aapki Pasand pe Super bachat’, Flipkart aims to establish the marketplace platform as the best destination for buying groceries online. The latest campaign from Flipkart Grocery has been launched across television, digital media channels and the Flipkart app.

As per the company, the campaign has been curated after extensive research conducted by Flipkart, which determined how one of the key factors for a seamless e-grocery buying experience is high-quality products coupled with value-driven constructs.

The campaign starts with a homemaker in an Indian household with a well kept secret on how she procures the best quality of daal that she uses. It further shows how the homemaker understands everyone’s taste and ensures that she is bringing the best groceries in her house which are considered the favorite by her whole family. Through the campaign, Flipkart establishes that grocery purchases affect everyone in the household and hence, the secret should be to ensure that the household has access to a range of their choice of high-quality products at affordable prices.

“With this latest campaign, we want to highlight how our platform is able to bring the highest quality of products that undergo stringent quality checks, over and above the mandatory checks, to consumers across the country. Today, not just in metro cities but consumers from over 1,800 cities have access to e-grocery services that meet their standards of shopping while giving them a value-driven experience,” Smrithi Ravichandran, vice president – grocery, Flipkart, said on the launch of the new campaign.

