FlexifyMe raises $3,00,000 in seed funding round

Health and wellness platform FlexifyMe has raised $3,00,000 in a seed funding round. The round saw participation from investors such as Ravi Bhushan, founder and CEO, BrightChamps, Amit Ratanpal, founder, Blinc Management, Sachin Anand, sales director APJ, Intel, and Dipen Shah, managing director, VAG-group, among others.

As per the platform, the newly raised funds will be used to acquire talent, boost technological capabilities, and train top-certified yoga, meditation, and nutrition instructors. People nowadays are extremely busy, and health has fallen to the bottom of their priority list, resulting in stress and chronic diseases, Manjeet Singh, co-founder, FlexifyMe, said. “Our objective is to assist people in naturally reversing such diseases with the assistance of a personal team. We aim to offer a customised approach that focuses not only on physical health but also on mental health in order to live a healthy and happy life. The latest round of funding will allow us to further invest in developing a technology platform that will aid in the creation and delivery of customised one-on-one bespoke health and wellness programs,” he added.

For Amit Ratanpal, founder and managing director, BLinC Advisors, digital health and wellness industry has accelerated during the pandemic and will continue to expand rapidly in the next few years. “We are supporting FlexifyMe’s team and its aim of supporting its users in restoring their health in a natural way. The platform is addressing a significant issue in a creative way that will affect millions around the world,” he stated.

As per the company, it has ambitious growth plans for the coming years and seeks to enhance its tactics to fuel expansion across Indian and international markets. The platform claims to have already acquired over 13,000 users and expects to clock 1,50,000 users by the end of 2022. Within the subsequent eight months, the company intends to establish its platform across the United States and Canada.

