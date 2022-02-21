Flamingo launches new TVC featuring Hrithik Roshan to promote its Cool Pack

The TVC will be aired on GEC, news, movie channels and further amplified on social media and diverse digital platforms

Ascent Meditech Ltd.’s healthcare brand Flamingo has launched a new television commercial (TVC) for its healthcare product, Cool Pack. The newly launched campaign features its brand partner Hrithik Roshan. It will be aired on GEC, news, movie channels and further amplified on social media and diverse digital platforms. Moreover, the brand will also carry out below the line (BTL) activities in chemist shops in metros and tier I and tier II cities across India, as part of the campaign.



“Flamingo Cool Pack is a unique product that has replaced Ice Bags to become the undisputed leader in the necessities space and is a must-have for every family. Hrithik, whose character appeals to audiences of all ages and they are influenced by his ‘Greek God’ features and dramatic action sequences, reveals his go-to shield when faced with injuries and agony,” Rakesh Kumar, vice president, sales and marketing, Ascent Meditech Limited, said.



According to Kumar, this commercial will undoubtedly persuade viewers to keep the Flamingo Cool Pack as a permanent product for relief from swelling and pain in their home refrigerator, thereby allowing them to apply it as and when it arises.



The newly launched TVC builds on the theme of its earlier campaign that was launched in late November last year. The campaign has also been built around the central concept of “never say die mentality,” which was expressed in the earlier three TV commercials as “…par hum

kabhi haar nahi maante.”



“Flamingo’s brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan the ‘hottest’ super star and the ‘coolest’ cold therapy for reducing pain and swelling instantly/quickly through Flamingo’s ‘cool pack’ was a deadly cocktail to handle creatively. So, we put on our ‘thinking cap’ again and we came up with a creative way in which how Hrithik as an actor faces his own perils and challenges during the course of his day to day shootings,” Roop Naik, director, Zip Zaap Zoom Productions, said.

Read Also: 5W1H assigned the digital and social media marketing mandate of Eduvanz Financing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook