Fixderma launches its #MeetYourRealSelf campaign with brand ambassador Vaani Kapoor

Fixderma has on boarded actress Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador. As part of the collaboration, the company has unveiled its latest campaign #MeetYourRealSelf with Kapoor. Additionally, she will be endorsing the company’s newly launched products including the Face21 brightening range, Peelonate Alternate Day Peeling Cleanser and Biphasic Makeup remover. With this campaign, the brand seeks to create awareness about ignorance around the usage of sunscreen by highlighting its benefits. The digital campaign will also be promoted across the brand’s social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For Shaily Mehrotra, founder and chief executive officer, Fixderma, there is a lot of misinformation about the usage of sunscreen, leading the individuals to avoid its use, whereas, sunscreen is an important element in preventing skin cancer and premature ageing. “The idea behind this campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of sunscreen while also encouraging people to maintain their true skin. Our goal is to increase the awareness amongst people that sunscreen is for everyone, regardless of gender or skin tone, and that they should always embrace their real self and protect their skin health,” she said.

Shot outdoors, the video portrays Kapoor modelling for a photo-shoot wherein her photographer insists on arranging a shadow/cover above her to protect her skin. Kapoor then shares her secret about how her skin is protected while stepping out by wearing Fixderma’s Shadow SPF 50 Matte Sunscreen.

For Vaani Kapoor, she as an individual resonates with Fixderma. “I look forward to joining hands with the brand and to be a part of its journey to make people focus on skin health and embrace skincare backed by science and meet their real self,” she added.

Established in 2006, Fixderma is a cosmeceutical brand with a vision in skin health. The company focuses on manufacturing, marketing and promoting products backed by science in India and exports to over 30 countries across the globe.

