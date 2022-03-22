Fix My Curls appoints Palak Muchhal as its brand ambassador

The brand aims to create an inclusive brand and foster a community of women and men who embrace their natural hair texture

Fix My Curls has signed singer Palak Muchhal as its brand ambassador. As per the partnership, the singer will be seen promoting various products under the Fix My Curls umbrella. According to the company, the appointment is in line with the brand’s aim to strengthen its connection with youth and shift the narrative towards embracing curly hair instead of using chemical-based alternatives.

The brand aims to create an inclusive brand and foster a community of women and men who embrace their natural hair texture, Anshita Mehrotra, founder, Fix My Curls, said. “While I was growing up, there was a lack of representation in the media for people with curly hair, more so in India. Despite over 60% of the world population donning wavy or curly hair, there has always been a lack of products tailored to cater to this segment. We are sure that our association with Palak Muchhal will help more people connect with the brand and embrace their natural curls,” she added.

The narrative to tame curly hair in an effort to attain a certain standard of beauty is highly constricting and stereotyped. The notion that beauty is definitive is harmful to a person’s self-esteem and should be shunned, Palak Muchhal stated. “I vouch for beauty in all forms, and I am proud of my curly hair. I am big on flaunting it in my social media posts and carry it with pride. Being conscious of the products I use, Fix My Curls approach to toxin-free styling of curls resonated with me,” she added.

Fix My Curls is an Indian wavy and curly hair care brand, established in 2019. The company offers products for curly and wavy hair and claims that the products are free from sulphates, silicones, parabens and other harsh chemicals.

