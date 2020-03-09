Five ads that caught the attention

NBA :The ad claims that the game is exhilarating but fails to bring that flavour in its communication.

National Basketball Association – Ek Game Challenge

NBA has the tall order of inducing sports viewers, in a country obsessed with cricket, to watch basketball. In its latest ad campaign created by DDB Mudra, NBA challenges viewers to watch a game and resist turning into a fan. Even though the consumer insight behind the creative is accurate, the ad loses out on execution which could have been more powerful and zesty. The ad claims that the game is exhilarating but fails to bring that flavour in its communication.

Rating: 6/10

Pepsi – Har Ghoont Mein Swag

Salman Khan threatens to break the bones of a college bully teasing two students (a girl and a boy) seen studying together in this ad for Pepsi. The brand calls this Khan’s “trademark swag style”. Unfortunately, even though the brand does not want today’s youth to be “bogged down by archaic societal judgements”, it falls into the trap of bullying the bully as a solution to the problem. The ad conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson rides simply on the popularity of Khan as the star of Dabangg 3.

Rating: 3/10

Facebook – More Together

In its campaign for India conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, Facebook highlights the power of connections. A bunch of friends from India reach out to their friend’s connections in Romania to help celebrate Holi there. While the ad tugs at the heartstrings with this storyline that must resonate with non-resident Indians, the ad does not add any new dimension to the “power of connections”.

Rating: 5/10

Brooke Bond Red Label – Swad Apnepan Ka

In the latest instalment to its long-running Swad Apnepan Ka campaign, Brooke Bond Red Label once again presents a sensitive, heart-warming ad that hopes to unstereotype specific communities. In this ad, an elderly lady drops her prejudice against the transgender community when she experiences an act of kindness while stuck in traffic in the rain. The ad conceptualised by Ogilvy scores high on both the creative idea and its execution.

Rating: 9/10

Whisper – Keep Girls In School

Leo Burnett has conceptualised this ad for Whisper’s CSR initiative to donate one packet of Whisper pads to a girl for every packet bought between February 26 and March 31. The ad is creatively crafted around the statistic that 1 out 5 girls in India drop out of school at the onset of puberty, because of the lack of period products. Through the duration of the 90-second video, five young and playful girls disappear from their classrooms. Even though the creative interpretation is simple, the ad makes a strong visual impact on the viewer.

Rating: 7/10

