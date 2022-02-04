fitpage acquires India Running for an undisclosed amount

This acquisition is part of the start-up’s plans to position itself as a leading player in the endurance fitness space

Mumbai-based fitness-tech start-up fitpage has acquired race registration platform India Running (IR) for an undisclosed amount. The race registration platform primarily lets users search and register for running events.

This acquisition is part of the Mumbai-based start-up’s plans to position itself as a leading player in the endurance fitness space, it said in a statement. The transaction will enable fitpage to provide registration, nutrition, and training, all together and hence provide better value to the races.

“Most runners in India have grown visiting India Running to find running events and it currently has more than 1.1M visitors annually, looking at 1700 plus listed events. We could not be happier to build this legacy further and provide a more robust experience to them,” Vikas Singh, founder, and CEO of fitpage said.

“India Running is a ‘Zero-to-One’ story for us as it grew into one of the largest platforms for runners in India. I have complete confidence in fitpage for taking IR to new heights. With this acquisition, I wish them good luck in their endeavors to take good care of the India Running community,” Shyam and Sravan Dudaka, founders, India Running, stated.

Last year, fitpage raised a total of $3.7 million. The fitness tech start-up raised $3.5 million in a seed round from Astra Ventures at the beginning of 2021 and additionally raised $300 thousand in an angel round end of last year from Gaurav Jaitly – MD and head of equity, Goldman Sachs India, and Manoj Verma, MD of Jaguar Security.

