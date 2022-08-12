First Sight secures the digital mandate of Smoor

Data-driven firm First Sight has secured the business of Smoor, a luxury chocolate brand. As part of its mandate, the digital firm will use strategic communication to increase the brand’s visibility among its target audience. They will handle integrated marketing campaigns as well as digital branding, bridging and implementing the brand’s digital marketing practices.

“Smoor has become a trusted chocolate and cake brand for millions of Indian consumers over the years. By partnering with First Sight, we will be able to enhance our brand’s presence and enhance our strategy. Our future-oriented approach and First Sight’s years of experience in digital marketing will help us achieve greater heights,” Vimal Sharma, founder, Smoor, said.

The firm works with the clients to develop a brand’s digital presence that outlines the best way to connect and engage with their customers. The digital experts devise a customised plan that will benefit the brand Smoor. On the basis of their insights, performance marketing experts will target niche audiences that will enhance the company’s perception. The execution of

the campaigns will also reach a wide range of audiences, which will accelerate the growth of the company.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the team. In brief, the team is off to a great start and we’re excited to work together. The chocolate and cake brand will be strengthened with a personalised approach, that will deliver focused and solution-oriented results for the brand. The team will make a huge contribution to the partnership,” Akshay Khirodwala, CEO, First Sight, stated.

