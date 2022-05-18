First Partners wins communications mandate for Games24x7

First Partners, a communications consultancy, has won the communications mandate for multi-gaming platform Games24x7. As part of the mandate, First Partners will be responsible for managing brand reputation for Games24x7.

According to Neha Singhvi, director, communication and reputation, Games24x7, the upward trends in the online skill-gaming sector over the last few years has lead to a collaboration with First Partners. “We look forward to collaborating with the communication team at First Partners and use their domain knowledge and expertise in developing strategic campaigns that stand out before relevant industry stakeholders.”

For Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner, First Partners, the company looks forward to partnering with Games24x7 in shaping the emerging category of skill based digital games in India. “This sunrise sector needs a holistic mix of expertise in reputation management, business outcome communication, and advocacy to get its due which our team at First Partners finds stimulating,” he added.

First Partners is a communications consultancy that is involved in integrating communication solutions with a focus on delivering business outcomes. The firm has offices in Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata, with the execution delivery network totalling to 31 cities across India.

