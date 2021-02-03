First Economy bags the digital and creative mandate for Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s DreamSS

The brand aims to introduce ‘round-the-clock’ wear as a category

First Economy has won the digital marketing and creative mandate for DreamSS, a loungewear brand recently launched by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sandeep Arora, following a multi-agency pitch. The strategy used for the brand is to create a distinct positioning by introducing a new category of casual wear called “round-the-clock wear.”

The teasers that preceded the launch of the brand ‘DreamSS’ by Shilpa Shetty, her social accounts posted pictures that were inverted with inverted caption text too. This stunt gained considerable traction. The launch clarified the brand’s vision of ‘turning the world of fashion upside down’ by redefining fashion with function and convenience while looking good. The strategy was to introduce ‘round-the-clock’ wear as a category.

First Economy, founded in 2015, is an independent digital-first agency. Spearheaded by Jigar Zatakia, founder and chief executive officer and Jeffery Crasto, joint chief executive officer, the agency took off promoting various real estate brands at first and then steadily moved to industries like sports apparel, clothing, hospitality, food, healthcare, fashion, lifestyle, film and various celebrity accounts to achieve sky-high success.

“Brands such as DreamSS are perhaps the most important accounts for us, not only for the exposure it gets us but also because of the creative freedom and support we get from its founders, viz. Shilpa Shetty which give us room to breathe and flex our abilities,” Zatakia added on winning the new mandate.

Read Also: Redmi India names Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for smartphones

Read Also: How the tech era has ushered in new preferences and acceptance in online gaming sector

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Resulticks’ Mani Gopalaratnam on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Read Also: How marketers will deliberate and utilise evolving trends to create impactful and well-meaning campaigns

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook