Fireworks forms a strategic partnership with Xiaomi

Short video network Firework has entered into a global strategic partnership with smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi. As per the partnership, Firework’s catalogue of short thirty second stories across 38 categories will now be available to the users of Mi Video on Xiaomi smartphones. Furthermore, Firework will enable discovery of content in local languages in India as well as in Russian and Indonesia Bahasa by working with creators and storytellers in respective countries.

“Our endeavour is to offer premium quality, curated videos to our users and Firework adds tremendous value to that. Firework being a global, responsible brand offers us a video ecosystem that is safe and offers an enriching experience for our users,” Wang Dong, deputy general manager, Internet 4th Department, Xiaomi Corporation.

According to the short video network company, with more and more users watching video content on the go, and switching to shorter formats that enable them to enjoy a variety of genres without committing to any one show, Firework’s value proposition is a perfect fit for one of the fastest growing brands in the mobile handset space. The company further stated that due to its active human moderation system and curation, the platform aims at ensuring that videos that are published through the Firework feeds are safe for consumption by everyone. “This has been a very attractive proposition to a lot of advertisers who have been exploring ways in which short videos can be used to reach out to their audience using authentic stories,” the company added.

For Sudarshan Kadam, head, partnerships and growth, Firework India, the alliance with Xiaomi is yet another game changing development in the short video space and is in line with the company’s strategy to be present at destinations that already have a massive captive audience. “Our philosophy of providing brand safe content ensures that the users get enlightened and entertained with our curated content. As we build our network, we are sure this alliance will benefit the entire short video ecosystem on our platform,” he stated.

Firework’s 30 second video format was launched in India in 2019. Fueled by carefully curated creator programs, Firework have entered the OTT and mainstream media space by publishing short format news, films and entertainment over the last three months by entering into key partnerships with Applause Entertainment, Rainshine Entertainment, Jagran group and other production houses.

