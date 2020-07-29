Firework strengthens regional leadership teams with key appointments

Rick Zhuang has been roped in to lead the Firework Engineering team and Shivam Srivastava as the programmatic lead for South East Asia, India and EMEA

Silicon Valley based short video platform Firework has roped in former CEO of LCCIG and director of Viber, Peter Lee as the Firework CEO for Japan. In addition, Marco Nadotti and Cindy Novak have been appointed as the managing director for EMEA and head of Firework for Latin America respectively.

With more than 20 years of experience with multi-national and start-ups, Peter Lee has created new business units in large MNCs throughout Asia Pacific. With a proven track record of creating high performing marketing, sales and operations teams throughout the Asia region, Peter will have a significant role in leading market growth. Lee was also a key founding team member of DAZN, an all-sports OTT service in Japan.

Nadotti comes with two decades of experience, working in the industry across pay TV, online, IPTV/cable and mobile with brands like ESPN, Babelgum, blinkx, Bauer Media and more recently SVP, Content for Vubiquity. He has also worked and partnered with several Hollywood studios, mini-majors, music labels, standalone OTT services and local content providers in licensing and distributing their content in multiple countries/regions, across all windows (EST, TVOD, linear, SVOD, AVOD, FVOD).

Head of Firework in Latin America, Novak co-founded Wild Technologies in Brazil and later moved to the US heading publisher development for Terra Network’s EZ Target Media division, a part of Telefonica Group.

Former Alibaba and Tencent head of engineering Rick Zhuang has also been roped in to lead the Firework Engineering team. Gurgaon based Shivam Srivastava was also appointed as the programmatic lead for South East Asia, India and EMEA.

Zhuang headed Engineering for Tencent and Alibaba where he led product development for TMall platform. While Srivastava had a global role for business development for Chocolate platform and head of strategic sales at Sify before joining Firework.

According to Deborah Vue, global head of business and people operation, Firework, the new team comes from diverse backgrounds and experiences which brings multiple perspectives in the company’s growth story. “With this team onboard, we have built the framework for our vision to take shape and materialize over the next couple of quarters and I am really looking forward to this,” Vue added.

