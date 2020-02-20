Firework joins ahead Applause Entertainment to create short form original content

Firework will focus on working with some of the biggest personalities and creators who can relay stories in 30 seconds

Short video network Fireworks has entered into a partnership with Applause Entertainment to create short form original content. As part of the partnership, Applause Entertainment will develop ambient content around existing shows and IPs along with original content in short format for Firework.

“Applause Entertainment is a pioneer in India in curating original content. With this partnership, Applause will again pioneer in the content creation for short format video category with Firework,” Vincent Yang, cofounder and CEO, Firework, said.

According to Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, Firework has brought in a concept that will change the way brands have used content to drive engagement in India.

At present, Firework is in discussions with several entertainment and sports platforms to collaborate and create content in order to derive great value for users and brands. According to Fireworks, the company aims to engage with users in their micro moments to deliver deeper and meaningful engagement. “Micro moments or intent-rich moments are the key metric that will define brand strategies globally,” the company said in a statement.

In India, Firework will focus on working with some of the biggest personalities and creators who can relay stories in 30 seconds. Firework is offering user generated, platform-curated and original content from media partners including Refinery29. Firework is backed by the top-tier industry venture capital firms and steered by a strong leadership team with stalwarts of tech and Hollywood expertise.

Firework is a next-generation short video network, delivering best-in-quality, elevated content and patent-pending editing tools for millions of users. Firework recently announced its all new original streaming content with “Firework Originals,” a refreshing social mobile TV platform for emerging talent to express their cinematic arts and build their popularity through well-crafted and professionally directed video content. This is aimed to discover and spotlight untapped creative talent and amplify the digital stars of tomorrow. Thousands of top digital creators have already discovered Firework including Frankie Grande, Dang Matt Smith, Olivia Jordan, and Marlon Webb, among others.

