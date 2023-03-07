Firefox Bikes launches new ‘Ride Your Fire’ campaign ahead of International Women’s Day

Firefox Bikes has launched its new campaign ‘RideYourFire’ to celebrate International Women’s Day.

As per the brand, the campaign recognizes and celebrates all the women associated with the brand, including employees, ambassadors, community members, and women channel partners for their contributions to the industry.

The ‘RideYourFire’ campaign showcases the immense potential of women in the cycling community and highlights their power to break down barriers and push boundaries, a statement from the company said.

As part of the campaign, Firefox Bikes joined as the Ride Partner for the International Women’s Day Cyclothon 2023, organized by the Directorate of Education, Govt of Delhi, in collaboration with UNESCO.

“The thought behind this campaign is to encourage women to achieve new milestones in their respective journeys as powerful individuals. As an organization, we recognize the contribution of women towards both our community as well as the industry. Aligned with the theme of Embracing Equity for this year’s International Women’s Day, we want to create a gender equal world which is free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.” said Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes.

