Fire-Boltt names actor and film producer Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador

Wearable and audio brand Fire-Boltt has announced actor and film producer Vijay Deverakonda as its new brand ambassador. Deverakonda will participate in Fire-Boltt’s commercial marketing efforts alongside cricketer Virat Kohli and actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. As per the company, he will be a part of different marketing, ad, and endorsement campaigns.

We see an evolved lifestyle for all people, that is ushered in by lifestyle gadgets such as wristwatches, and Vijay’s outlook paired with his fitness quotient and sense of style is in line with that, Arnav Kishore, founder and CEO, Fire-Boltt, said. “He will help us connect better with the younger generation as he commands popularity among the youth. We want a smartwatch on every wrist in the aftermath of the new normal, just as having a cell phone in every hand is a reality now,” he added.

There needs to be a development of an ecosystem that responds to consumer expectations with specially produced goods, Aayushi Kishore, co-founder, Fire-Boltt, stated. “Vijay will be crucial in helping to make us a well-known and reputable company in the smart wearables market. We are therefore looking towards moving to enter the southern market with absolute control,” she highlighted.

