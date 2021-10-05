Fire-Boltt announces Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador

The company recently announced its plans to go global

Fire-Boltt on Tuesday announced the appointment of Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador. Kohli will participate in different marketing, ad, and endorsement campaigns of the homegrown brand. “Virat Kohli is a role model for not just Indians but cricket lovers around the globe. His mention alone can inspire millions to chase their dreams and aspirations, and we decided to join hands with him in sync with our vision of an evolved lifestyle for all countrymen ushered in by lifestyle devices such as a smartwatch. Just like a cellphone in every hand is a reality today, we want a smartwatch on every wrist in wake of the new normal. People need to keep a tab on their health even while on the go and there can be no better enabler than smartwatches,” Arnav Kishore, co-founder, Fire-Boltt, said.

“Fire-Bolttas as a brand personifies energy, dynamism, and vibrancy, all of which has actually been a driving force in my sporting as well as a life journey. The fact that the company is at the helm of history being scripted in the Indian wearable space makes me proud as an advocate of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Kohli stated on the association.

Fire-Boltt is a wearable, gaming, and audio brand offering a bouquet of premium quality audio, fitness, and fashion products. The products by Fire-Boltt include smartwatches, bluetooth earphones, bluetooth headphones, true wireless earbuds, bluetooth speakers, sound bars, lifestyle shoes, among others. It is founded by Arnav Kishore and Aayushi Kishore. Fire-Boltt had a few months earlier brought on board Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as its first brand ambassador. The company also recently announced its plans to go global in a big way, however, details of the same are yet to be unveiled.

