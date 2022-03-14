Fintech startup Uni unveils a new brand campaign with Vicky Kaushal

The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India and production house Prodigious

Fintech startup Uni has announced its latest brand campaign Uni So Flexi, starring Vicky Kaushal who highlights the flexibility offered by the flagship product Uni Pay 1/3rd card. The brand campaign will consist of a series of three films and will run across multiple digital platforms including various OTT platforms, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram. It will also be supported through a mix of OOH and print ads.

“Vicky perfectly personifies the Uni brand – he is stylish and stands out from his cohorts. His portrayal of impactful characters and his humble and candid demeanour outside of the films have all struck a chord with many millennials. We felt he was a natural fit to shine the spotlight on the unparalleled convenience and flexibility offered by the Uni Pay 1/3rd card,” Prateek Jindal, co-founder and CPO at Uni said.

The new campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett India and production house Prodigious. It puts the spotlight on Uni’s key value proposition and how providing flexibility to its users is paramount for the brand. The ads highlight how the Pay 1/3rd card enables the user to do more. For Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, Uni’s communication is creating a new language of payment, with a distinct tone and personality in a way no BNPL brand has done before. “The films portray the payment option in three parts over three months in a quirky and interesting manner. Uni cards is empowering users to spend their money the way they want while maintaining control over their finances without any hidden costs. With Vicky Kaushal as the face of the campaign, it is sure to catch everyone’s attention,” he added.

“The brand is changing the credit narrative in a fun way allowing users the luxury of spending and the option of paying over a comfortable period without any extra costs. Paying better allows people the freedom to do more and I look forward to presenting this to the audiences,” Kaushal stated.

