Fino Payments Bank launches ‘Aaiye To Sahi’ campaign with Pankaj Tripathi

Fino Payments Bank has rolled out a new campaign with brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi to reinforce the trust factor in the backdrop of a shift in the way people can do banking. Titled ‘The ‘Aaiye Toh Sahi’, the campaign aims to drive home Fino Bank’s value proposition through the various characters played by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will be seen portraying three different roles – a customer wishing to open a bank account and looking for an ATM to withdraw cash, a shopkeeper who is a Fino banker and also that of his assistant. To reach out to the target group Fino Bank will run the campaign on OTT and social media platforms. As per a recent Boston Consulting Group report around 65% of OTT content consumption in India comes from this segment of customers.

https://mab.to/bAcAgwnHY

The OTT consumption pattern amongst the segment we are targeting is an interesting trend that could open up new avenues for marketers and customers, Anand Bhatia, CMO, Fino Payments Bank, said. “The local kirana or mobile repair shop as the new banking point is a cultural shift for people used to conventional branches. Our #AaiyeTohSahi campaign is aimed at reinforcing the trust as well as enabling customer behaviour change in adopting branchless banking, by essentially experiencing Fikar Not banking. Given the widespread use of OTT and social media we intend to reach out to a larger segment through these platforms. Our messaging efforts will be further amplified by the strong connect of our brand ambassador in urban and rural markets across the country,” he added.

All characters in the campaign film subtly convey the core message of trust through convenient banking in the neighbourhood, the benefits of being a local banker and most importantly the omnipresence of Fino’s network. The campaign’s creative use of humour is aimed at keeping the viewer engaged. All with the core objective of reinforcing trust in the Fino way of banking.

Through this campaign, the bank targets customers from SEC B and SEC C households in the age group of 30-45 years, and who consume data over a mobile phone. Research studies indicate that these households are a very relevant target group and they constitute more than 70% of India’s 60 crore ATM using population.

“After the success of Fino Matlab Fikar Not, we are back with our latest campaign #AaiyeTohSahi with Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a never seen before triple avatar. Fino makes banking more accessible and hassle-free for the under-banked and unbanked. Over time, consumers from tier 1 and tier 2 markets have showcased their love and trust in brand Fino,” Ashish Banka, CEO, EggFirst, the creative agency behind the campaign, stated.

