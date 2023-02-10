Financepeer becomes LEO1; announces new brand identity and logo

Edu-fintech startup Financepeer has unveiled its new brand identity ‘LEO1’ to reflect the company’s transformation from a fee financer to an education enabler. According to the company, this branding is part of its step to become a stronger, pioneering, and more independent entity marking a pan-India presence, it claimed.

“It is the right time to take a leap and embrace the new identity that exhibits our value proposition and commitment to being an education enabler focusing on innovation and bolstering an India through easy access to education,” Rohit Gajbhiye, founder and managing director (MD), LEO1, said. “We are working to enhance our technology platform and product portfolio, expanding and strengthening our education-institution partnerships, deepening the reach in rural areas to empower more students, especially the girls,” Gajbhiye added.

Financepeer’s rebranding as LEO1 aims to showcase the company’s enhanced vision coupled with a sophisticated design language which is backed by strategic investments to build capabilities for the company to take disruptive decisions and introduce disruptive products and services into the market. According to the company, its black and gold colours are chosen to depict innovation and excellence.

