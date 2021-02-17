Filter Coffee Co. wins digital marketing mandate of Japanese skincare brand, Bioré

The agency will play an important role in increasing the brand's awareness and help gain traction within the target media

Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency, has won the digital marketing and eCommerce mandate for global Japanese skincare brand, Bioré which is headquartered in Tokyo. The agency will be handling end-to-end duties including, social media, content, shoots, performance marketing and influencer marketing for the brand in India. The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

Along with strategising for the brand’s digital and social media presence, Filter Coffee Co. will also look into managing the brand’s end-to-end content production and influencer marketing in India. The agency will play an important role in increasing the brand’s awareness and help gain traction within the target media. The brand has also roped in Indian actress and model Lisa Haydon to be the face of the brand for its launch in the country.

“We at Filter Coffee Co. mirror our vision for the brands we work with, helping them dig an impactful presence in the market. We are glad to onboard Bioré on our journey and look forward to working with them. There is a huge potential to unlock in today’s time and we are really excited to cater to the brand with our expertise and strategic skills in helping them make a mark in the evolving Indian skincare segment,” Anuja Deora Sanctis, founder and chief executive officer, Filter Coffee Co. said on the win.

Filter Coffee Co. (FCC) is a full-service digital agency headed by Anuja Deora Sanctis. The agency delivers core expertise in social media, content production, influencer marketing among others. Founded in the year 2014, the company has worked across brands like L’Oreal, Starbucks, Nature’s Basket, Forest Essentials, Estee Lauder, ForeverMark, Protinex By Danone, L’Occitane as well as others.

