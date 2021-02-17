  • MORE MARKET STATS

Filter Coffee Co. wins digital marketing mandate of Japanese skincare brand, Bioré

By: |
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 7:18 PM

The agency will be handling end-to-end duties including, social media, content, shoots, performance marketing and influencer marketing for the brand in India

The agency will play an important role in increasing the brand's awareness and help gain traction within the target mediaThe agency will play an important role in increasing the brand's awareness and help gain traction within the target media

Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency, has won the digital marketing and eCommerce mandate for global Japanese skincare brand, Bioré which is headquartered in Tokyo. The agency will be handling end-to-end duties including, social media, content, shoots, performance marketing and influencer marketing for the brand in India. The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

Along with strategising for the brand’s digital and social media presence, Filter Coffee Co. will also look into managing the brand’s end-to-end content production and influencer marketing in India. The agency will play an important role in increasing the brand’s awareness and help gain traction within the target media. The brand has also roped in Indian actress and model Lisa Haydon to be the face of the brand for its launch in the country.

Related News

“We at Filter Coffee Co. mirror our vision for the brands we work with, helping them dig an impactful presence in the market. We are glad to onboard Bioré on our journey and look forward to working with them. There is a huge potential to unlock in today’s time and we are really excited to cater to the brand with our expertise and strategic skills in helping them make a mark in the evolving Indian skincare segment,” Anuja Deora Sanctis, founder and chief executive officer, Filter Coffee Co. said on the win.

Filter Coffee Co. (FCC) is a full-service digital agency headed by Anuja Deora Sanctis. The agency delivers core expertise in social media, content production, influencer marketing among others. Founded in the year 2014, the company has worked across brands like L’Oreal, Starbucks, Nature’s Basket, Forest Essentials, Estee Lauder, ForeverMark, Protinex By Danone, L’Occitane as well as others.

Read Also: Wunderman Thompson India bags the integrated creative mandate for Tata Power

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Filter Coffee Co. wins digital marketing mandate of Japanese skincare brand Bioré
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Wunderman Thompson India bags the integrated creative mandate for Tata Power
2Teamonk Global appoints Intertwined Brand Solutions as its integrated marketing partner
3L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Dipti Rode as senior creative director