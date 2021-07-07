Filter Coffee Co. bags digital mandate of Olay India

The mandate includes handling the brand’s digital marketing and strategy along with social media management, content production, among others

Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency, has bagged the digital marketing mandate of Olay India. The mandate includes handling the brand’s digital marketing and strategy along with social media management, content production, e-commerce content, strategy and curation across all platforms. The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

“We have a good share of experience working with high-end brands along with a powerhouse of immensely talented minds, so we are confident that we will be able to deliver their expectations. Filter Coffee Co.’s creative ideas resonate with the brand’s vision and we are looking forward to working with Olay India as it has full potential and deserves to become an influential brand in the digital sphere. Look forward to a long-term relationship,” Anuja Deora Sanctis, founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said.

“The creative team seems to resonate with the brand’s vision. I’m confident that they have the right set of hands to help us establish our presence online even further. It’s going to be a great collaboration so I’m looking forward to it,” Debraj Paul, spokesperson of Olay India added on the association with the agency.

Olay India, launched by Olay under the P&G group in 2007, has been an established skincare brand in the country. Catering to women, the brand has managed to stay relevant in the beauty industry for more than a decade. Over the years, it has consistently conceived a wide range of quality products. From day creams and brightening creams to BB/CC creams and serums, they have covered all things skincare. Some of their renowned collections like Olay Regenerist and Olay Total Effects have garnered massive attention.

Read Also: 64% of global shoppers prefer to shop with brands that have both an online and offline presence: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook