Filmfare leverages social media reach; rolls out video series ‘Filmfare Lockdown Conversations’

Entertainment magazine Filmfare has rolled out a video series featuring Bollywood actors called Filmfare Lockdown Conversations. Leveraging the brand’s social media reach of 14 million across all four platforms, the show aims to bring fans closer to A-listers from the industry by giving them an insight into the lives of the actors via the bi-weekly video series. Filmfare Lockdown Conversations will be hosted by Filmfare’s editor Jitesh Pillaai

In these unprecedented and unforeseen circumstances, Filmfare seeks to offer audiences content that is entertaining, engaging and at the same time inspiring, Jitesh Pillaai, editor, Filmfare, said. “Through Filmfare Lockdown Conversations we will be getting up close and personal with the biggest stars in Bollywood and bring them closer to our viewers. The candid video series will see me open a dialogue with these A Listers where they shall speak about their lockdown lifestyle, their mantra to adjusting to the new normal, among many other interesting aspects and topics,” he added.

The show will feature Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Imtiaz Ali, Shekhar Kapur, Alaya Furniturewala, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Tapsee Pannu, Madhuri Dixit, among others in a candid conversation, as they open up about life in the confines of their homes. Streaming across all social media platforms of Filmfare, the show will span across six weeks.

According to Deepak Lamba – CEO, Worldwide Media, Filmfare Lockdown Conversations sees the brand explore the digital medium and leverage its reach on social media to once again innovate and connect with our audiences in a relevant environment. “We hope that, via this candid video series, Filmfare, continues to engage and entertain our audiences in the midst of this current crisis,” Lamba said.

Worldwide Media, a cross-platform entertainment and lifestyle content company, is a part of the Times Group in India, and has a bouquet of brands including Femina, Filmfare, HELLO!, GRAZIA, Lonely Planet Magazine India, GoodHomes and Home & Design TRENDS.

