Filmakers Raj and DK ink creative partnership deal with Netflix

The filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have entered into a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix. Under their D2R Films banner, Raj and DK ​​will develop and produce their upcoming projects for Netflix.According to Raj and DK, Netflix is a pioneer in the streaming space backed by its unstinting, passionate support for filmmaking and filmmakers. “We are looking forward to creating big, unique stories and challenging ourselves to push the storytelling into fresh spaces,” they added.

Raj and DK will also be the show-runners and directors of Netflix’s upcoming comedy crime thriller series, Guns and Gulaabs, a story of love and innocence in a world of crime, a nostalgic tale of all kinds of firsts, from first love to first kill. The duo also produced one of the most critically acclaimed films of last year, the Telugu film Cinema Bandi, currently streaming on Netflix.

“Raj and DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country. Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio. We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with them for a multi-year creative partnership that will bring superlative entertainment to Netflix members around the world,” Monika Shergill, VP-content, Netflix India, stated.

Netflix is one of the world’s leading streaming entertainment services with 221 million paid memberships in over 190 countries hosting TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages.

Raj and DK’s production company D2R Films is focused on creating original, compelling stories across films or series that are out-of-the box yet have mainstream appeal. Besides helming projects themselves, they actively aim to collaborate with other filmmakers in creating an extended family of filmmakers and storytellers. Nidimoru and DK, best known for movies like “Go Goa Gone”, “Stree” and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series “The Family Man”, said they aim to create unique stories for Netflix.

