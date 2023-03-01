Film festival, Animela aims to give a push to the AVGC sector in India

The momentum at which the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) industry in India has grown in recent times is perhaps a testimony to India’s evolving interest in the sector. India today contributes about $2.5-3 billion of the estimated $260-275 billion worldwide AVGC market, a ccording to a report by Government of India titled, ‘Realising the AVGC-XR Sector Potential in India. To harness the potential of the industry, Aniverse and the Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF), is organising ‘Animela’, an international festival in November 2023 at NCPA, Mumbai. “Animela intends to create a networking and knowledge sharing platform where young talented artists, animation filmmakers, gamers, technologists and storytellers from India will be exposed to the world’s best films, games and experiential content,” Kireet Khurana, Director, Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation, said.

Of the total $1 billion funding infused, major funds have been invested by top 10 studios of India whose names Khurana refused to reveal. However, he informed about 10-12 sponsors have been roped in for the launch. AniMela is also supported by – Frameboxx 2.0, Assemblage, Anibrain, Paperboat India, Greengold, 88 Pictures, NurnbergMesse India, Whistling Woods International, Indus Club, Hueman Creatives, Animator Festival- Poland, 360X Dubai, Kalaghoda Arts Festival, Amar Chitra Katha, Tulsea, Animation Express, French Consul General in Mumbai and French Institute in India and Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC).

The Indian government has also realised its potential and has set up an AVGC task force and a National Center of Excellence. As per the report, there is a huge possibility to make AVGC the next sunrise sector and increase its share in the pie to five percent in the next five years, that is about $40 billibn. “They will also get an opportunity to pitch to producers, financiers, broadcasters, gaming companies and all stakeholders to create top notch content that will put Indian talent on the world map,” he added.

