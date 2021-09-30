FILA ropes in Diljit Dosanjh as its brand ambassador

Both Diljit and FILA embody youthful energy, playfulness, and a distinct style quotient, the company said

Diljit Dosanjh has been announced as the new face of FILA in India. There is a true vibe in this association, as both Diljit and FILA embody youthful energy, playfulness, and a distinct style quotient, the company said in a statement. “Apart from being a brilliant musician and an acclaimed actor, Diljit Dosanjh is a real style icon. His bold fashion statements are not only inspiring a whole new generation but his true love towards streetwear culture is also defining trends,” it added.

In this campaign, Dosanjh will be seen sporting FILA’s Motorsport collection. As per the company, Motorsport has always been a part of FILA’s DNA and an essential category for the brand. This year the collection debuts a line of apparel and footwear infused with style and performance with a Motorsport edge.

“We are extremely delighted to have Diljit Dosanjh as the face of the brand in India. Diljit has effortlessly blended streetwear and culture and continues to be a massive influence on the youth of India. His approach matches the philosophy of FILA, which caters to the everyday lifestyle of young consumers, who are ambitious while being effortlessly fashionable. We could not have asked for a better association than Diljit, whose style statement is authentic and true,” Rohan Batra, managing director, Cravatex Brands Limited, which has an exclusive license for the brand FILA in India, said on the association.

FILA is a sport and leisure footwear and apparel brand that is distributed worldwide. The brand has a history in the world of tennis that includes endorsements of ATP Tour and WTA athletes, tennis tournaments, and organizations. FILA is a sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open, the Tennis Hall of Fame Open, National Bank Open and Omnium Banque Nationale, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, among others.

