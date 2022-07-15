FIFS names Joy Bhattacharjya as director-general

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), has announced the appointment of Joy Bhattacharjya as its director-general. In this role, Bhattacharjya will oversee the functioning of the body and work with policymakers and industry stakeholders alike.

“Happy to have Joy Bhattacharjya join FIFS as the director-general. FIFS will benefit from his sports expertise and knowledge of fantasy sports,” Bimal Julka, chairman, FIFS, said.

Bhattacharjya runs the Prime Volleyball League and is a cricket analyst with Cricbuzz. As the project director for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017 he delivered the most attended and successful junior tournament in the history of FIFA. In his earlier roles he has held the position of the team director for the Kolkata Knight Riders, head of programming for History and National Geographic channel for South Asia and was the first Indian head of production at ESPN Star Sports.

“I am elated to be a part of the next stage of development of Fantasy Sports in the country. It’s a homecoming for me in a way, from launching the Super Selector in 2000, to now leading FIFS – India’s only SRO for Fantasy Sports. I look forward to working with the FIFS members and the stakeholders at large and help FIFS identify the landscape and potential for India to be the global leader in the Fantasy Sports sector,” Bhattacharjya stated.

Formed in 2017, the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), earlier known as the Indian Federation of Sports Gaming IFSG, was established to protect consumer interest and create standardised best practices in the Fantasy Sports industry. FIFS aims to set extremely high standards for the self-regulation and operational efficiency of the Fantasy Sports industry.

