FIFS adds Choic11 and Kubera Fantasy to its startup category

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) has announced the addition of Choic11 and Kubera Fantasy in its Startup category. According to the organisation, the new members will get to network and collaborate with operators in India, get access to fundraising and investment opportunities, and avail a knowledge bank of industry reports, research, and expert insights. The organisation stated that both platforms will adhere to the FIFS Charter as part of the membership plan.

With them, FIFS has further strengthened its startup category and looks forward to a positive collaboration with them, Joy Bhattacharjya, director-general, FIFS, said. “I am sure this membership will benefit both parties and enrich the fantasy sports community in India. We believe fantasy sports will continue to be a driver for national economic growth,” he added.

Choic11 Fantasy Sports Private Limited claimed that the platform will soon offer more sports on the app. Additionally, Kubera Fantasy allows its users to engage with its large collection of interactive and rewarding games. It offers fantasy cricket and kabaddi to its users.

