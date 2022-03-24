FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 brings BYJU’S as its official sponsor

The ed-tech company will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem, and assets, and run promotions to connect with football fans around the world

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has announced ed-tech company BYJU’S as its official sponsor. As a part of the partnership, the ed-tech company will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem, and assets, and run promotions to connect with football fans around the world. The company stated that it will also create content with educational messages as part of an activation plan.

For Kay Madati, chief commercial officer, FIFA, the organisation is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. “We are partnering with BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” Madati added.

Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world, Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, BYJU’S, said. “Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a global stage and champion the integration of education and sport,” he added.

BYJU’S is an ed-tech company and the creator of the school learning app which offers learning programs for students in LKG, UKG, classes 1 – 12 and competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT and IAS. BYJU’S launched its flagship product, BYJU’S – The Learning App, for classes 4-12 in 2015. The company claims that today, the app has over 115 million registered students and 7.5 million annual paid subscriptions.

The Disney BYJU’S Early Learn App was launched in June 2019, an offering from BYJU’S for students in classes 1-3 featuring Disney’s characters. In early 2019, BYJU’S acquired Osmo, a Palo Alto-based maker of educational games. Since then, BYJU’S has expanded its portfolio offerings with partners like EPiC, Tynker, White Hat Jr, Aakash, Great Learning, and Gradeup among others.

