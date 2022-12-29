FIFA World Cup 2022 marks approximately 80% of waste as recycled

For FIFA World Cup, Qatar hosted 64 matches and tournament organisers ensured that more than 2,000 tonnes of waste were recycled or composted, it claimed. According to the organisers, the main focus of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Sustainability Strategy was to reduce waste and to increase recycling, especially of plastics. According to the Al Meer, SC’s sustainability executive director the organisers recycled approximately 80% of the waste generated from the stadiums.

As a Qatari company, we have been a part of ensuring that Qatar 2022 left behind a sustainable legacy for future generations, Nasser Al Khalaf, CEO, APEX Waste Solutions and Management Company, said. “Through our work with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), we were able to ensure that waste generated at stadiums was segregated on site before being taken to any recycling facility, which increased the recycling rate of our project,” he added.

Additionally, organisers engaged with fans ahead of the tournament to encourage them to recycle as much as possible. There were also several public activations throughout Qatar 2022 that engaged fans and encouraged the uptake of recycling bins at tournament sites.

