FieldAssist rolls out marketing campaign for its new brand positioning ‘Proud Partner to Great Brands’

SaaS based technology platform FieldAssist has rolled out a 360 degree marketing campaign to promote its new positioning ‘Proud Partner to Great Brands’. As per the company, the positioning celebrates its growth and long-lasting association with consumer brands from established enterprises to new-age startups, including Bisleri, Philips, Adani Wilmar, Emami, ITC, Nivea, Haldirams, Licious, Mamaearth and many others.

The campaign, driven on the lines of “Proud Partner to Great Brands”, will be extended throughout digital channels. The company will also debut its DVC, recording the journey, and engage in an exclusive video series on YouTube. Furthermore, the company is also launching the new website and shall be engaging in several above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) activities across the tier 1 and tier 2 locations. In addition, FieldAssist, with the new roll-out, expects to engage with over 100,000 users from over 550 brands through more than 20 touch points at Pan India Level.

Great brands have four prominent attributes, Paramdeep Singh Anand, CEO, FieldAssist, said. “To become, sustain and expand as a great brand, companies need more than a good system. They need a partner their teams can trust. Someone who is agile to innovate for achieving their ambition. Not merely with technology but using deep industry expertise to deliver market-ready solutions.” he added.

Having spent a decade innovating solutions for hundreds of consumer goods brands, FieldAssist recognises that the whole CPG ecosystem is poised for accelerated change today. The fight for shelf space is aggravating. Hundreds of new brands are emerging every year with consumer demands growing endlessly. There is a risk for the brands to fall behind in the race if they do not adapt in real time to win market share and aim to be a great brand. “Our positioning ‘Proud Partner to Great Brands’ is an ode to the consumer brands who trust us in their journey. Their courage to keep fighting challenges is an inspiration for us to simplify complexities of sales and distribution in the CPG industry everyday.” said Divir Tiwari, co-founder, FieldAssist, stated.

FieldAssist claims to have transformed sales and distribution with automation for over 550 CPG brands in more than 10 countries in Asia and Africa. The company claims to have witnessed more than 70% Y-o-Y growth and is going to reach five million dollar in annual revenue this financial year.

