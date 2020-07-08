FICCI Frames: Why the government needs to work with the gaming industry

For the industry to succeed, it needs government support

Online gaming industry saw a boom during the lockdown. While the Indian gaming industry is ahead when it comes to supplying animation globally, it lacks game design talent pool due to its nascency, resulting in a lack of in-house large-budget games, otherwise knows as Triple-A games. “While one can find great talent across the board to develop Triple A components in India but when it comes to the core which is the game design, game mechanics and analytics, that’s where the problem lies,” Sharan Tulsiani, business development manager, Google Play, said, at the 21st edition of FICCI-Frames being held virtually, adding that the gaming is still in its early days in India. “To build a really successful game with a large IP such as Mahabharat would need a really smart monetisation layer for India,” he added.

India supplies a lot of animation content for the Triple A games and in terms of quality, it is one of the best, Sam Carlisle, senior director – external partner relations, Microsoft UK, said. However, he added, the country lacks in providing the coding and engineering ecosystem for the games. “The government needs to help to build the ecosystem. For instance, in Malaysia, the government actively works with the education sector to fill this gap wherein they invite developers to teach and modulate a course to teach their developers,” he elaborated.

According to Dave Sanderson, external development manager, Phoenix Labs, Canada, there is no Triple-A development expertise within India, however, there are many Indian developers. It’s just that they don’t live in India. “There is a reason that developers congregate in California and that is, purely because coders are drawn to the places where the work they want to do can be done,” Dave Sanderson, external development manager, Phoenix Labs, Canada, said. He further added that India has all the capabilities of making a Triple A game as they have content and developers, the problem resides in lack of studios to make the game in.

The session ended on a note from the panellists agreeing that for the industry to succeed, it needs government support. Moreover, it needs to be prepared to take risks because it will fail the first time. Around the second or third wave, the industry and the talent will start to emerge.

