FICCI Frames 2020: Aaditya Thackeray on the spirit of nationalism and looking beyond brand endorsement and investment

From companies to Governments as well as Bollywood brand ambassadors, times as these call for standing together as one

‘A defining role at a defining moment’, is how Aaditya Thackeray, cabinet minister of tourism, environment and protocol, Government of Maharashtra described India’s standpoint on the border standoff between India and China. “We have held back a couple of investments coming into Maharashtra. When there is aggression coming in from the other countries, that is the time when we need to take a role which is much more defining at a time like this. For example, we have asked the Union Government on what should the states’ role be towards Chinese investments,” Thackeray, said at the 21st edition of FICCI Frames 2020. He was in conversation with Anant Goenka, executive director, The Indian Express Group. India recently banned 59 Chinese apps in the country.

According to him, if there is something detrimental or has damaging consequences towards national interest, it must be taken off. From companies to Governments as well as Bollywood brand ambassadors, times as these call for standing together as one. “If there is aggression from the country, we need to take a firm stand and say that look this is not something that our country stands for. Therefore, we would not endorse your products. In times where your country needs you to stand up and voice out, then we should strongly stand with our country,” he added further on celebrities endorsing Chinese products in the country.

He also talked about the need for locals to get preference in cases of people with the same skill sets. “If there are two people with the same skill sets, and if someone is from the same state, the local person should get the job first. But the locals must have the first right only where the skill sets are the same,” he added stating that about Rs 80-85 crore has been spent under the CM Relief Fund to sponsor the tickets of migrant people and now the government is supporting their return. Further, the state has also supported over six lakh migrant labourers across different camps at Maharashtra.

