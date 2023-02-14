Fiber Network Council APAC unveils new brand identity

Fiber Network Council APAC, earlier known as FTTH Council Asia-Pacific, has unveiled its new brand identity. The rebranded look will be focusing on a futuristic approach towards the telecommunication industry of Asia-Pacific.

The council will also be releasing its new website soon in its bid to keep pace with the changing trend and new brand name and logo.

“Our previous name and logo served the FTTH Council Asia-Pacific for nearly 17 years. Asia-Pacific is the most diverse region in the world and in order to bring commonality it is a prerequisite that we come forward with all the fiber industry players in a single platform to bring an impact. Keeping the future global prospects of the industry in mind to make it more inclusive, we have rebranded the council to FIBER NETWORK COUNCIL APAC to crystalize our message further and keep pace with the industry and forge a new growth path.” said Venkatesan Babu, president, Fiber Network Council APAC.

The council said that it creates opportunities for knowledge sharing and networking to deliver the next generation of Fiber in support of 5G, smart cities and IoT developments through strategic alliances and collaborations.

“We are glad to be associated with Fiber Network Council APAC as they bring the next generation fiber network to the world. This project was interesting for us as we helped them create a new brand look. The idea behind the new logo was to bring alive the core thought, which is knowledge sharing and networking. The blue circle represents our blue planet and the white lines are the fiber which connect us through and through. Add to this the font in italics which conveys the forward movement of the organization.” said Mrinal Dasgupta, founder, Four Quarters.

