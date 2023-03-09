Fi Money, Majlis partner to launch ‘Love language translator’ campaign

Fi Money, a fintech company based in Bengaluru, has partnered with Majlis, a non-profit organisation dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of women and children, for a campaign on Instagram.

The ‘Love Language Translator’ campaign aims to raise awareness about financial abuse in relationships and empower women with knowledge and resources to take action.

Utilising Instagram’s translation feature on its stories, the campaign allows users to read real stories of financial abuse and translate them in real-time. The campaign showcases curated and sourced stories from women who have experienced financial abuse in relationships, presented in a fictional setting to highlight how these situations have been normalised.

Fi Money has integrated the campaign into their app with the help of their AI-powered bot. Users can now ask specific questions such as “What is financial abuse?” and “What can I do if I’m in a financially abusive relationship?” to access resources and information provided by Majlis.

“Being a money management platform, we think this is the right occasion to highlight one of the most common problems faced by women, related to financial literacy and financial independence. We hope this will start the conversation in the right direction towards a more aware and empowered future for Indian women.” said Sujith Narayanan, CEO, Fi Money.

Also Read Insurance’ campaign featuring brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook