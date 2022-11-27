FGII celebrates International Day of Persons with Disability through DiversAbility’ campaign

Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGII) has launched its ‘DiversAbility’ campaign to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disability. As per the company, it aims to recalibrate its efforts towards fostering a more inclusive workplace and increasing awareness about the differently-abled community, it claimed.

The ‘Divers’Ability’ week celebrations at FGII are aimed at breaking inherent biases in the workplace and bridging the gap between diverse employees in a healthy and innovative way, Ruchika Varma, chief marketing officer, Future Generali India Insurance, said. “When we see a specially-abled individual, it is easy to paint them with the brush of their disability and ignore their individualities and contributions in the workplace. Instead of telling them how you feel, the video demonstrates how it is time for us to listen. This ‘Divers‘Ability’ week, our goal is to look at things through a positive lens, with an emphasis on ability and break biases in context to work environment,” she added.

The campaign shows the employees spending ‘a day in the shoes of…’ that encourages them to experience the possible constraints faced by the specially-abled daily. Employees could choose from special abilities such as visual impairment, limb impairment and hearing impairment, as they participate in the initiative. Such as employees who choose visual impairment were provided handouts to familiarise themselves with the Braille language and prompted to decode a card with a message, in addition to completing a task while being blindfolded.

Also Read: One key thing that all successful companies have in common: Setting a growth culture

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook