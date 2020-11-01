Festive Ads: How brands are communicating this festive season

Campaigns are aimed at driving empathy, at-home celebrations and safety amidst the ongoing scenario

With consumer sentiments picking up over the last few days amidst the much awaited festive season — brands are making sure to engage with consumers after what has been a rather challenging year for both marketers and consumers alike. From encouraging people to indulge in celebrations at home to being empathetic towards others, here’s how brands are communicating during the ongoing festive season

Jaguar Lighting – Jaguar Prima

Jaquar Lighting’s new campaign highlights the importance of surge-protected Prima LED bulbs this festive season. The campaign highlights how with the incumbent festive season, fuses due to power fluctuations shouldn’t be the reason for us to steer clear of lighting up our houses the way we want, or using our favourite gadgets at home. Jaquar Lighting’s latest TVC showcases these slice-of-life scenarios set in a typical metropolitan high rise.

Godrej Hit – #SuperHITDiwali

Godrej Hit along with Lowe Lintas launched a new campaign showcasing how with Diwali just around the corner there is a definite sense of celebration and optimism in the air. The film revolves around the ‘Diwali Safai’ aspect and features a family prepping for the festival of lights, where it is narrated through the perspective of the lady of the house. The film captures the current sense of anticipation around festive fervor in the country.

TVS Credit – #MagicalDiwali

In line with its brand promise of fulfilling aspirations and ushering in prosperity for all, TVS Credit Services Ltd. announces the onset of the #MagicalDiwali festive campaign ahead of the season’s celebrations. The consumer promotion in its third consecutive year, aims at adding to the festive fervour of the consumers.

Sensodyne – #ForTheLoveOfFestiveFavourites

Sensodyne has launched its #ForTheLoveOfFestiveFavourites campaign aimed at encouraging people to indulge in their favourite treats, without worrying about tooth sensitivity. #ForTheLoveOfFestiveFavourites campaign is a tribute to all traditional cuisines without which festivals are incomplete. Furthermore, it also emphasizes on the importance of celebrating within the safety of one’s home.

SBI Card- #ApnepanWaaliDiwali

SBI Card launched its new brand campaign, “#ApnepanWaaliDiwali” spreading the message – This Diwali, let’s gift some love and care along with our gifts. The film reminds us how Diwali gifting can be a true source of joy for those around as well as for oneself. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign reminds people that Diwali means much more than gifting, it is a time to cherish relationships, celebrate togetherness and touch the lives of those around us.

