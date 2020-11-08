Festive Ads: How brands are communicating this festive season

Campaigns are aimed at driving empathy, at-home celebrations and safety amidst the ongoing scenario

With consumer sentiments picking up over the last few days amidst the much awaited festive season — brands are making sure to engage with consumers after what has been a rather challenging year for both marketers and consumers alike. From encouraging people to indulge in celebrations at home to being empathetic towards others, here’s how brands are communicating during the ongoing festive season

Metro Shoes – Best Foot Forward

Footwear brand Metro Shoes launched its ‘Best Foot Forward’ campaign to showcase Indo-fusion footwear collection from their stores. The new campaign urges, with an intention to inspire everyone, to step-up and make every moment special with a positive spirit during this time when everyone is still battling the pandemic. With the festive season kicking-in, Metro shoes motivates everyone to dress up, put on a smile, and make the world a happier place.

Purplle – #TohKyaHua

With Diwali just around the corner, Purplle.com has launched a festive campaign titled #TohKyaHua if it’s a lockdown Diwali. The campaign embodies Purplle’s belief that the women of the house are our torchbearers of tradition and the true mood-makers of all festivals. They carry with them the responsibility and the privilege to kindle the festive spirit despite the 2020 gloom. This positive energy is celebrated in the Purplle Diwali campaign digital film urging women to recognize that they are the ones who truly light up Diwali.

Ferns N Petals- Diwali Apni Si

With the objective to spread a strong message of staying indoors, Ferns N Petals, a gifting brand has rolled out a new digital campaign #Deepawali Apni Si. Through this ad film, the brand reiterates the message of social distancing during these tough times of the coronavirus outbreak, while also keeping the cheerful festival celebration alive, albeit an intimate affair. The film spotlights the joys of festivity and gifting tradition with loved ones staying near and far.

Mankind Pharma- #SpreadingKindness

In the middle of this pandemic and with the new normal where the morals are down, Mankind Pharma wants to give a message of #SpreadingKindness through a video campaign. The campaign is built on a strong message of the importance of kindness and helping others in need and aims to encourage people to spread the brightness and joy in others’ lives so that collectively we can move towards and become Atmanirbhar Bharat. It’s only when we help each other and move together as one, we can fight any evil that comes our way.

Duroflex- #GiftofGoodSleep

Duroflex’s Diwali communication brings to light the current reality of many Indian homes by showcasing the story of a family preparing to welcome Diwali only to find their son who is working from home, submerged in everyday work stress. Their latest Diwali communication encourages consumers to prioritize health and gift themselves and their loved ones the most meaningful and thoughtful gift – the gift of good sleep.

