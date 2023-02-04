Ferrero signs Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for Nutella India

Nutella, the hazelnut cocoa spread brand of Ferrero has signed Ranveer Singh as its brand endorser for the India market. By coming on board as a brand representative for India, the Singh will promote the Nutella brand across digital and offline marketing channels as well as be an active part of their various campaigns.

Nutella India made the announcement in collaboration with Singh’s social pages through an entertaining video, where the actor is seen engaging in a rapid-fire round on ‘what comes to my mind when….’ and proclaims his love for the brand.

In addition, to celebrate the association and the announcement, Nutella in India is also doing an online limited-edition Nutella jar featuring Ranveer Singh on the label as a giveaway to fans of Nutella and the actor. Interestingly, the jar is packaged in a box which when scanned under a curated Instagram AR lens, triggers the actor in an augmented reality avatar on top of the box and is seen delivering a special message on this collaboration.

Speaking on the collaboration, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Nutella brands, Ferrero India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh onboard as our brand endorser for the India market. His personality exemplifies energy which is in absolute sync with the brand’s ethos. This, combined with his famous love for Nutella makes this announcement even more exciting for us. Leveraging the actor’s strong connect with our consumers, we have a lot of exciting engagements lined up with Nutella”

Singh will be seen in the “World Nutella Day” campaign, celebrated all over the world on 5th February for the India market.

