Ferrero Rocher rolls out #GoldenDiwali campaign featuring actor Hrithik Roshan

Ferrero Rocher has launched its latest Diwali digital campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan. Through the campaign, the brand aims to promote Ferrero Rocher across the digital space as part of the brand’s #GoldenDiwali campaign.

Ever since Ferrero Rocher was introduced in India, it has witnessed an exponential growth, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, pralines, Ferrero India, said. “We believe that our digital campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan will help in leveraging the imagery that Hrithik Roshan carries and further strengthening our positioning of a premium brand which revolves around style and elegance,” he added.

The campaign aims to fortify the positioning of Ferrero Rocher as a premium brand and establish the proposition of how Ferrero Rocher is ‘Precious like the people we love’. The digital campaign opens with Roshan reminiscing about his past Diwalis with his family. He is seen sitting inside his house which is decorated and talks about how his family needs everything to be festive to keep up with the new cultural festivities that crop up every year. However, one thing that remains constant is their love for Rocher – ‘The Roshan’s love for Rocher’.

