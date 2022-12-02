Ferrero India rolls out festive ad campaign featuring Hrithik Roshan

Ferrero Indian has released its digital video ad featuring actor, Hrithik Roshan, for the coming Christmas and New Year campaign. According to a company statement, the #GoldenChristmas is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social and digital platforms.

Looking at the overwhelming response we received for our Diwali campaign, we have further re-engaged with Roshan for this Christmas and New Year season, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Pralines, Ferrero India, said. “As a premium brand, we believe our alliance for the season with Hrithik Roshan, coupled with a digital campaign will continue to further strengthen the brand,” he added.

As per the company, the Christmas campaign aims to fortify the positioning of Ferrero Rocher as a premium brand and establish the proposition of how Ferrero Rocher is ‘Precious like the people we love’. The ad film opens with Roshan reminiscing about his past Christmas parties with his family. Filling the room with his favourite Ferrero Rocher is how Roshan plans to surprise his family because the ‘Roshans love Rocher’.

