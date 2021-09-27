Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe raises $1 million in Series A funding

The startup claims that its online business has grown by 55% in the current quarter

Feminine hygiene and intimate skincare brand Sanfe on Monday announced that it has raised a fresh series A funding of $1 million. This investment comes from the likes of LetsVenture, Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma (Mcaffeine), Arjun Vaidya, Dhimant Parekh among other D2C founders.

Founded by Archit Aggarwal and Harry Sehrawat, Sanfe plans to utilise the capital in marketing and customer-centricity. The brand is also working on associations and collaborations to increase the brand presence and recall among the target audience. Sanfe has recently brought Radhika Apte on board as brand ambassador.

The startup claims that its online business has grown by 55% in the current quarter and the brand has achieved over 210% growth annually. “The company has recorded impressive growth in the last two years and is geared up for a higher momentum over the next few years. This will be a basis for expanding to new markets as well as introducing new product lines,” it added. Earlier, Sanfe had already raised $1 million in Pre-Series A funding from Shankar Naryanan, Rohit Chanana, Titan Capital, and among others.

“Our investors have helped us immensely to make our vision a reality with their guidance and deep involvement. It has helped us ensure that we stay true to our mission of being a voice and choice for women’s intimate wellness and hygiene. This year, we are going to scale up the business, build up a strong portfolio of products with new categories, to focus on customer experience, and problem-solving. Thus, it will create a better world for women,” Harry Sehrawat, co-founder, Sanfe, said.

As per Sunitha Ramaswamy, president, early stage, LetsVenture, Sanfe is undoubtedly getting it right with their focus to connect to women as their ‘All-time companion’ for their different body needs without hesitation. “We have observed a drastic boom in the D2C space due to the ongoing pandemic and there is an upsurge in demand for intimate skincare, menstrual hygiene, and body grooming specially made for women. We feel that the consumers’ needs are evolving and to meet those needs it is crucial to have a brand like Sanfe catering to unnoticed women needs. The company has an impressive track record of proven success via their unique business model, being run by a passionate young founding team. I look forward to be part of their growth story,” Ramaswamy added.

