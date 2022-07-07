Federal Bank names MVS Murthy as its first CMO

Federal Bank has appointed MVS Murthy as its first chief marketing officer (CMO). He has been mandated to leverage marketing to help build scale by working on the intersection of brand communication, customer experience and technology. Prior to being appointed at Federal Bank, Murthy was heading marketing, digital and corporate communication at TATA AMC.

“I am certain his vast experience will strengthen our brand positioning and will be an enabler in our journey from good to great,” Ajith Kumar K K, president and chief human resources officer, Federal Bank, said on the appointment.

Murthy is a CXO-level marketing led business and entrepreneurial leader with a track record of building and leading high growth verticals. He has vast experience across BFSI in banks, insurance, broking and mutual funds, among others, namely Ogilvy, Urja Communications, ICICI Bank, Edelweiss, TATA AIG and Tata Mutual Fund.

Federal Bank is an Indian private sector bank with a network of 1,300 banking outlets and 1,886 ATMs/recyclers spread across the country. As per Federal Bank, its total business mix (deposits + advances) stood at Rs 3.29 lakh crore as on March 31, 2022. Federal Bank has its representative offices at Dubai and Abu Dhabi that serve as a nerve centre for non-resident Indian customers in the UAE. The Bank also has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

