Federal Bank launches new campaign ‘Rishta aap se hai, sirf app se nahi’

Federal Bank has launched a new campaign ‘Rishta aap se hai, sirf app se nahi’. As per the bank, the campaign is inspired by real life events and has been launched in seven languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in its bid to ensure reach across the country.

“Businesses across the globe need the digital chutzpah, or customer experience as it is known. However, increasingly, efficiency in technology needs to be reinforced by going to people, whom you can reach out to at all points in time. The core idea of Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi TM comes from our secret sauce which includes commitment, agility, relationship orientation, ethics and sustainability.” M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank said.

The campaign will be rolled out across a variety of platforms, including television, digital, radio, outdoor and social media. Further, the bank will also host community events at its branches.

On an average a client clocks in above 10 years of relationship, giving the Bank the benefit of a high life-time value of the customers. And during this phase the bank will be able to participate in the various life stages of both its retail as well as corporate banking customers, a statement from the bank said.

