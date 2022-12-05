Federal Bank jumps into FIFA world with its new football campaign

Federal Bank has rolled out its latest ‘Football Fiesta’ campaign to celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022. Additionally, the bank has come out with an augmented reality (AR) filter for Instagram as part of the campaign. Moreover, it has also announced its social media contest for the public.

A quasi-immersive experience to be in the game while watching the action from anywhere in the world, M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank, said. “At Federal Bank, we try and align with our customers to understand what spurs them. A lot of learning is human observation and digital interpretation of the experience,” he added.

The campaign video has a football-themed version of the bank’s logo, for viewers to fulfil their financial goals this football season. One can take a selfie using the AR filter on Instagram and see themselves in a branded jersey in the middle of a football stadium. The AR filter works on facial recognition and provides an immersive visual treat, the company claimed. As soon as one says, ‘Goal’, the filter pops a confetti blast and celebrates victory.

