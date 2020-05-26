FCB Ulka’s Flatten The Curve campaign highlights ways to prevent the spread of the pandemic

The campaign has received a support in UNAIDS Geneva as it took to promote the message

With increasing conversations around the importance of social distancing to reduce the spread of the pandemic, FCB Ulka has launched a new campaign highlighting the importance of flattening the curve. The agency has come up with a graph representation showcasing the importance of this message.

“According to data, reducing human-to-human contact by 75% – can take the predicted number of cases of COVID-19 needing hospital care below the line of available hospital beds at any given time. Measures like staying at home is the best possible way to flatten the curve,” the agency said in an official communication. “Flattening the curve is the one big thing common folk can do. Hence, we created communication that makes people enjoy/engage/evangelise this curve,” Surjo Dutt, NCD, FCB Ulka Delhi, said.

The campaign has been supported by UNAIDS Geneva, who released the campaign as static posts all over Europe on the big Easter weekend when people had plans to step out of their homes. According to Mahesh Mahalingam, director, Communications and Global Advocacy, UNAIDS, flatten the curve was an attempt to make an epidemiological concept understood in practical ways by the public. “We wanted to make staying at home less stressful and more fun at a time when COVID-19 was spreading across the world. FCB Ulka helped us in bringing home the message of staying home in a witty yet factual fashion,” he added.

