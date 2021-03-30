FCB Ulka Group launches a new logo to celebrate its 60 years milestone in India

FCB Ulka Group is a fully integrated marketing communications company in India

On Tuesday, FCB Ulka Group celebrated its 60th anniversary in India. Ulka Advertising was established in 1961 by Bal Mundkur with the vision of building an agency that put creativity at the centre of everything it did. The agency claims that today it has over 750 employees, spread across six offices, partnering with over 120 clients.

The Group has marked the 60 years milestone with the launch of a special logo, which is a tribute to FCB’s ‘Never Finished’ philosophy. “At FCB, we believe that a brand’s story is Never Finished. The idea of Never Finished implies an innate ability to change, evolve and grow with the times. It represents something that is timeless. We believe that a tree with deep roots can weather any storm. And the deepest root of our tree is our belief in being ‘Never Finished’. Always moving forward. Always learning. And always asking ‘what’s next?’ and that’s what the symbol of infinity with 60 in the new logo signifies,” the agency said in a statement.

“The organisational culture that has been built over the years has stood the test of time and brought us to our 60th year anniversary. I am truly proud of our journey and excited about the possibilities of the next 60 years,” Rohit Ohri, group chairman and CEO, FCB India said, adding that while this is an important milestone, the company looks at it as a new beginning — “a time to renew our commitment to creativity, and a reminder to ourselves to always be ‘Never Finished’…”

FCB Ulka Group is a fully integrated marketing communications company in India. Besides three mainline creative agencies- FCB Ulka, FCB Interface and FCB India, the FCB Network in India has an array of specialised divisions such as Lodestar UM (Media Planning and Buying), FCB Healthcare, FCB Cogito (Brand consulting) and FCB FuelContent (Content Creation Solutions & Production). The network is a part of FCB Worldwide, an agency network with a presence in 80 countries, over 1000 brands, and over 8000 people, owned by the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

