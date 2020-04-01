FCB Ulka announces the launch of virtual experience platform XP&D Be.Live

BE.Live allows the measurability of live events by providing return on experience instantly

In order to help brands connect, communicate and create experiences for the consumers in future, XP&D, Multi TV and FCB India came together to announce the launch of virtual experience platform XP&D Be.Live. As uncertain times continue to impact the businesses with the recent being the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, the live action platform aims to build customised offline to online OTT platforms for brands.

According to Rohit Ohri, group chairman and CEO, FCB India, the lockdown period is set to change the world forever and when we emerge on the other side of this crisis, virtual experiences will be the new normal. “FCB and XP&D Be.Live are looking to leverage technology and data to help brands connect with their customers in this new world,” he added.

Moreover, with the usage of virtual reality and emerging technologies the platform will help create more conversations and allow immersive gamification and interactions. “We are the future of experiential – we bring together the energy and exhilaration of an event, the interactivity of many to many conversations on social and the unimaginable possibilities of the virtual world,” Chanda Singh, co-founder of XP&D said. Besides, as the future of live events is moving to virtual, the platform will inculcate the power of O2O2O thereby seamlessly blending offline to online to offline to the power of infinity, Nupur Jain, co-founder and partner, XP&D added.

The BE.Live platform also fills a vital gap in live events on measurability as big data allows us to measure instantly the return on experience, Abhinav Jain, CIO, Be.live said. “We integrate the passion of live, multiplied by the possibilities of artificial intelligence powered by 100,000 server computer cores across continents creating a future beyond touch, beyond boundaries and measurable return on experience,” he explained.

