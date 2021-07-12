FCB Ulka announces new leadership roles

Kulvinder Ahluwalia, Saad Khan, Keigan Pinto have been given new roles

FCB Group India has recently announced the restructuring of its creative agencies and a new three agency structure – FCB Ulka, FCB Interface and FCB India. FCB Ulka, the flagship agency of the group, led by Nitin Karkare as vice chairman, has now announced its newly elevated C-Suite leadership team.

To lead the agency’s next phase of growth in India, Kulvinder Ahluwalia will now be chief executive officer, Saad Khan will be chief strategy officer and Keigan Pinto will be chief creative officer. In their previous roles, Ahluwalia, Khan and Pinto were the trio heading the account management, strategic planning and creative at FCB Ulka’s Mumbai office.

“Ulka is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021. It is only appropriate that on this momentous occasion, we start getting the agency ready for the next 60 years. And what better way to do this than recognising talent from within. Kulvinder, Saad and Keigan have played a key role in building the Mumbai office of FCB Ulka. And I am delighted that they will now lead the agency into the future,” Karkare said on the new roles.

“I believe future-readiness starts with talent. Empowering and enabling our best talent to perform at their very best has always been at the heart of my organisational philosophy. This elevation of our shining stars makes me truly proud because it embodies the spirit of #talentaboveallelse and is a demonstration of our belief of growing our future leaders from within. This new leadership partnership structure is what will make us future-ready and power our creative transformation journey for the next decade and beyond,” Rohit Ohri, chairman and chief executive officer, FCB Group India, stated.

