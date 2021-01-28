FCB India wins integrated creative mandate for Lakme and Elle 18

The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch

FCB India has announced that it has been awarded the integrated communication mandate of Lakme and Elle 18 following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will lead the creative mandate for the cosmetic brands – Lakme and Elle 18; powered with 360-degree communication strategies that are more adaptive and relevant to the current market conditions, as the brand charts its course for the next phase of growth.

Launched in 1952, Lakme is the first home-grown cosmetics brand in India. Elle 18 is known for its beauty products. Both brands belong to the parent company- HUL.

“These iconic Indian brands are a symbol of and inspiration for ‘Make in India’. At FCB, we believe in creating ‘Never Finished’ stories for brands. We’re delighted to have this opportunity to write an exciting new chapter in the ‘Never Finished’ stories of Lakme and Elle 18,” Rohit Ohri, group chairman and CEO, FCB India, said on the association with the brands.

“Lakme is a brand that has witnessed the internal and external journeys of Indian women. To be a part of this brand’s voice, makes it an absolutely exciting opportunity for us,” Swati Bhattacharya, CCO of FCB added.

FCB India Network is an integrated marketing communications company in India with over 120 Indian and multinational clients and 700 professionals working across six offices in seven cities. Besides three mainline creative agencies- FCB Ulka, FCB Interface and FCB India; the network has an array of specialised divisions such as Lodestar UM (Media), FCB Interactive(Digital), FCB Health (Healthcare), FCB Cogito Consulting (Brand Consulting) and FCB FuelContent (Content Creation Solutions and Production). The network is a part of FCB Worldwide, a 140 plus years agency network with a presence in 80 countries, 1000 plus brands, owned by the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG).

